Tamil Nadu local body elections: Will repay people’s trust in us, say physically challenged winners

Shyamsundar N and Krithuika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR/VILLUPURAM: For Santhaseelan (52), one of the 10 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) who emerged victorious in the recently-held rural local body elections in the State, success has come with added responsibility. Elected as the Village Panchayat Ward Member of Thoranampathi village in Tirupattur district, Santhaseelan told TNIE, “I need to repay the trust of my people. I always wanted to do good for them and it does not matter that I am disabled. It is self-belief that matters and I will do my work sincerely.”

S Balamurugan

Santhaseelan, who was born with a curved hand and leg, has never let his disability stop him from doing social work. “Even before elections, I had helped nearly 25 elderly neighbours get their old age pension,” he said, and added: “I know my people and I am aware of the issues that need immediate attention.” Ensuring drinking water supply to every household, repairing bad roads and laying of new ones, and installation of street lights are his priorities.

S Balamurugan, another PwD elected as Panchayat Union Ward Member at Thodranthanur village in Villupuram district, shared the same sense of responsibility and urgency. Balamurugan, who suffers from 90 per cent disability, was affected by polio when he was three years old. His parents, both farmers, had to carry him to school everyday. “Finishing class 12 after troubling everyone was an achievement in itself. Not wanting to trouble others further, I didn’t pursue higher education,” he said.

Balamurugan admitted to feeling lonely as a child. “I felt lonely when I had to skip family functions or other gatherings due to my disability. I missed out on life but now that I have an opportunity to lead the village. There is fresh hope. I will work to make all schemes and facilities become more inclusive.”

He credited his hardwork and the trust of people for the win. “I went to the doorstep of all the 1,200 voters and interacted with everyone. I have a two-wheeler that helped me move around. People voted for me out of trust and not pity,” he told TNIE. “I had always wanted to help people. So I involved myself in minor

social work like giving free rides to elderly MNREGA workers, helping the village with overhead water tank repairs, etc.”

Balamurugan said he aims to bring road connectivity and drinking water facilities to the village as soon as possible, and wants to set up a small library for students. It may be noted that this is the first civic elections in Tamil Nadu in which disabled persons were allowed to contest. In 2011, a hearing-impaired candidate was not allowed to contest the local body polls due to an archaic provision in the State law barring the speech and hearing impaired from contesting.