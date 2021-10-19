Central prisons to turn open-air jails?

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government intends to modernise and convert central prisons into open-air prisons after conducting a feasibility study, Law Minister S Regupathy said on Monday. Addressing mediapersons after inspecting the central prison in Coimbatore, Regupathy said setting up of open-air prisons was a policy decision of the government, and factors such as availability of space will have to be considered.

“The government intends to convert all central prisons in the State into open-air prisons. But this cannot be done immediately as the State is facing a fund crunch. We plan to do it in places which have sufficient space, like in Tiruchy.”

When questioned if the Coimbatore Prison would be relocated, Regupathy recalled former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s announcement during World Classical Tamil Conference in 2010 that a Semmozhi Poonga would be set up in the spot. “If the modernisation plan takes off and the prison is to be relocated, we will set up the park,” he said.

However, former DGP (Prisons) R Nataraj opined that conversion of prisons would not be feasible. “It is not possible to house all prisoners in open-air prisons which have a different set-up when compared to the regular ones. There are several categories of prisoners in regular prisons. How can the department monitor all categories of prisoners in open air prisons?” he questioned. If the government wanted to modernise prisons, it should first amend prison rules, he suggested.

“A prisoner will be sent to open-air prison on completion of three years’ imprisonment in regular prison, based on good conduct. The same is not possible in the case of habitual offenders and those who are lodged in high-security cells in regular prisons. If all prisoners are in one place, it will create problems,” Nataraj said.

M Balachander of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) echoed Nataraj’s opinion. “The demand for reforms in prison and police departments has been unfulfilled for a long time. Instead of converting regular prisons into open-air ones, the government should allow political prisoners, women and those with a record of good conduct to be lodged in open-air prisons. Placing hardcore criminals there or converting all prisons into open-air ones is dangerous,” Balachander cautioned.

Early release of convicts

The Law Minister, who interacted with prisoners, said most of them demanded early release of life convicts who had served 10 years in prison. “Eligible prisoners will be released based on their record in consultation with authorities and intelligence units,” he assured

