STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Central prisons to turn open-air jails?

Experts say Law Minister’s plan may not be feasible in State, call for changes to regulations

Published: 19th October 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government intends to modernise and convert central prisons into open-air prisons after conducting a feasibility study, Law Minister S Regupathy said on Monday. Addressing mediapersons after inspecting the central prison in  Coimbatore, Regupathy said setting up of open-air prisons was a policy decision of the government, and factors such as availability of space will have to be considered.

“The government intends to convert all central prisons in the State into open-air prisons. But this cannot be done immediately as the State is facing a fund crunch. We plan to do it in places which have sufficient space, like in Tiruchy.” 

When questioned if the Coimbatore Prison would be relocated, Regupathy recalled former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s announcement during World Classical Tamil Conference in 2010 that a Semmozhi Poonga would be set up in the spot. “If the modernisation plan takes off and the prison is to be relocated, we will set up the park,” he said.

However, former DGP (Prisons) R Nataraj opined that conversion of prisons would not be feasible. “It is not possible to house all prisoners in open-air prisons which have a different set-up when compared to the regular ones. There are several categories of prisoners in regular prisons. How can the department monitor all categories of prisoners in open air prisons?” he questioned. If the government wanted to modernise prisons, it should first amend prison rules, he suggested.

“A prisoner will be sent to open-air prison on completion of three years’ imprisonment in regular prison, based on good conduct. The same is not possible in the case of habitual offenders and those who are lodged in high-security cells in regular prisons. If all prisoners are in one place, it will create problems,” Nataraj said.

M Balachander of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) echoed Nataraj’s opinion. “The demand for reforms in prison and police departments has been unfulfilled for a long time. Instead of converting regular prisons into open-air ones, the government should allow political prisoners, women and those with a record of good conduct to be lodged in open-air prisons. Placing hardcore criminals there or converting all prisons into open-air ones is dangerous,” Balachander cautioned.

Early release of convicts
The Law Minister, who interacted with prisoners, said most of them demanded early release of life convicts who had served 10 years in prison. “Eligible prisoners will be released based on their record in consultation with authorities and intelligence units,” he assured

The government intends to convert all central prisons in the State into open-air prisons. But this cannot be done immediately as the State is facing a fund crunch S Regupathy,  Law Minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
central prisons
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp