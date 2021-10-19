Disbursement of Samba crop compensation worth Rs 1,597 crore begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin kick-started the disbursement of crop insurance compensation, to the tune of Rs 1,597.18 crore, to around six lakh farmers in the State for the loss of Samba crops during the year 2020-2021.

According to a press statement, a total of 25.76 lakh farmers had enrolled for the insurance coverage of Samba and other crops for the year, which were cultivated in 42.75 lakh acres of land. Already, Rs 133.07 crore had been disbursed to 2.02 lakh farmers for crop loss during the Kharif season in 2020-21, it added.

Stain on Monday handed over compensation to 10 farmers at the Secretariat. The CM requested farmers to enrol under the insurance scheme implemented for their own welfare.

The State had allocated `2,327 crore towards crop insurance in the 2021-2022 agriculture budget, and later paid Rs 1,553.15 crore from it to insurance companies as premium for Samba crops cultivated during the year. Following this, insurance companies allocated Rs 1,597.18 crore as compensation. This year, since the September 15 notification, a total of 61,871 farmers in the State have enrolled for the scheme, covering 67,556 acres of land.

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, secretary for Farmers Welfare Department C Samayamoorthi, agriculture director A Annadurai and horticulture director R Brindha Devi, among other officials, were present during the occasion.

Buildings for AHFD

The CM also inaugurated various buildings for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department (AHFD) from the Secretariat. According to a release, to encourage the nurturing of native chicken and enable villagers to take up selling of native chicken, the AHFD has established a huge native chicken breeding complex at the livestock farm in Krishnagiri at a cost of Rs 6.74 crore, with the capacity to nurture around 15,000 chicken and produce around 10 lakh chicken per year.

Besides, a building for fishing technology has been constructed at Muttukadu in Chengalpattu district at the cost of Rs 8.80 crore on behalf of Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University with NABARD assistance. Likewise, another marine species breeding complex has been constructed at Jeeyapuram in Trichy district at the cost of Rs 3.50 crore.