STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Disbursement of Samba crop compensation worth Rs 1,597 crore begins

According to a press statement, a total of 25.76 lakh farmers had enrolled for the insurance coverage of Samba and other crops for the year, which were cultivated in 42.75 lakh acres of land.

Published: 19th October 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin hands over the crop insurance compensation certificate to a farmer at the Secretariat on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin kick-started the disbursement of crop insurance compensation, to the tune of Rs 1,597.18 crore, to around six lakh farmers in the State for the loss of Samba crops during the year 2020-2021. 

According to a press statement, a total of 25.76 lakh farmers had enrolled for the insurance coverage of Samba and other crops for the year, which were cultivated in 42.75 lakh acres of land. Already, Rs 133.07 crore had been disbursed to 2.02 lakh farmers for crop loss during the Kharif season in 2020-21, it added.
Stain on Monday handed over compensation to 10 farmers at the Secretariat. The CM requested farmers to enrol under the insurance scheme implemented for their own welfare.

The State had allocated `2,327 crore towards crop insurance in the 2021-2022 agriculture budget, and later paid Rs 1,553.15 crore from it to insurance companies as premium for Samba crops cultivated during the year. Following this, insurance companies allocated Rs 1,597.18 crore as compensation. This year, since the September 15 notification, a total of 61,871 farmers in the State have enrolled for the scheme, covering 67,556 acres of land.

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, secretary for Farmers Welfare Department C Samayamoorthi, agriculture director A Annadurai and horticulture director R Brindha Devi, among other officials, were present during the occasion.

Buildings for AHFD
The CM also inaugurated various buildings for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department (AHFD) from the Secretariat. According to a release, to encourage the nurturing of native chicken and enable villagers to take up selling of native chicken, the AHFD has established a huge native chicken breeding complex at the livestock farm in Krishnagiri at a cost of Rs 6.74 crore, with the capacity to nurture around 15,000 chicken and produce around 10 lakh chicken per year.

Besides, a building for fishing technology has been constructed at Muttukadu in Chengalpattu district at the cost of Rs 8.80 crore on behalf of Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University with NABARD assistance. Likewise, another marine species breeding complex has been constructed at Jeeyapuram in Trichy district at the cost of Rs 3.50 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samba crop
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp