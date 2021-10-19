STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight ambulances operating without licence seized in Karur district

Emergence of a lot of private ambulances during the pandemic time, when 108 ambulances were in high demand, along with complaints of rash driving, had led the officials to probe.

Seized ambulances outside RTO office

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: The Region Transport Office (RTO) in Karur has seized as many as eight private ambulances operating without licence in the district in the last one month.

Emergence of a lot of private ambulances during the pandemic time, when 108 ambulances were in high demand, along with complaints of rash driving, had led the officials to probe.

Anandh, an RTO officer, told TNIE, “We have been taking action against road violators then and there. However, based on District Collector’s orders in the recently concluded road safety meeting, we have been taking action against ambulances without licence. In the last one month, we seized eight private ambulances which were operated without licence or document, and collected a fine of Rs 78,500 from them. We will continue to nab illegal operators.”

Meanwhile, Rajamurugan, an activist, alleged that these ambulance drivers received commission from private hospitals in return for the number of patients they bring in and hence competed among themselves, which was evident in ‘reckless’ driving on roads. “When Covid-19 was at the peak, many private people started operating ambulances since it was in high demand. These drivers reportedly struck a deal with private hospitals. In order to get commission, they drive recklessly to reach the first spot, thereby putting commuters and motorists at high risk,” he added, and demanded strict action against illegal operators.

