Parents arrested for killing woman over illicit relationship

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Emaneswaram police arrested the parents of a woman for allegedly strangulating their daughter to death for having an illicit relationship with a married cop. The family reportedly cremated the body in haste, stating that she died by suicide.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Kausalya of Nandupatti village. She was married to Kanagaraj of Sevvur for four years. The couple drifted apart reportedly after Kausalya ended up in an illicit relationship with one of her long time friends Parthiban - a cop. 

A few months ago, Kausalya, who deserted her husband, began to live with Parthiban at his residence in Madurai, the police added. Meanwhile, Kanagaraj lodged a ‘woman missing’ complaint at the police station. Following a compromise mediated by the police, Kausalya was living with her parents for the past three months.

At this juncture, three days ago, Kausalya was found in an unconscious state at her house when her parents Thennarasu and Amirthavalli returned from work reportedly after she consumed poison. Mid-way during the treatment at Paramakudi government hospital, the parents took Kausalya home without informing the hospital authorities, police said. 

A day later, stating that Kausalya died after consuming poison again, the parents cremated her body on the outskirts of the village without informing the villagers. Based on a complaint lodged by the Village Administrative Officer, Emaneswaram police registered a case. During the inquiry, Thennarasu and Amirthavalli reportedly confessed to have murdered Kausalya by strangulating her, police said.

