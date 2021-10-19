Tiruchy Municipal Corporation gears up for monsoon, asks officials to focus on 'vulnerable' spots

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Municipal Corporation has started taking precautionary steps in view of the northeast monsoon by identifying 'vulnerable' spots and directing officials to focus on such places during rains, besides desilting drainages.

"We have almost finished most of the desilting works. At present, we have identified four areas which are vulnerable to heavy waterlogging and 27 areas to low waterlogging. We have directed officials to pay attention to those areas," said a senior corporation official said.

Though the civic body recently conducted desilting of drainages at few places, residents have urged action in the remaining places as well. "The drainages in Thennur road portion near Thillai Nagar bridge, which are usually waterlogged, were desilted by the Corporation. We hope the situation is better this rainy season," said Swathi Kumar, a resident of Thennur.

P Duraiswamy of Anna Nagar, said, "If the desilted channels face issues, the civic body has to immediately monitor and address it. They should also provide emergency number to the public to report monsoon-related issues, if any."

Meanwhile, officials said they were looking the issue. "Recently, residents of Lingam Nagar reported heavy water logging due to channel diversion. Our team went to the spot and rectified it. We are taking steps to improve the stormwater management in the city," an official said.