STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Municipal Corporation gears up for monsoon, asks officials to focus on 'vulnerable' spots

Though the civic body recently conducted desilting of drainages at few places, residents have urged action in the remaining places as well

Published: 19th October 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

People travelling in heavy rains in Tiruchy

People travelling in heavy rains in Tiruchy. (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Municipal Corporation has started taking precautionary steps in view of the northeast monsoon by identifying 'vulnerable' spots and directing officials to focus on such places during rains, besides desilting drainages.

"We have almost finished most of the desilting works. At present, we have identified four areas which are vulnerable to heavy waterlogging and 27 areas to low waterlogging. We have directed officials to pay attention to those areas," said a senior corporation official said.

Though the civic body recently conducted desilting of drainages at few places, residents have urged action in the remaining places as well. "The drainages in Thennur road portion near Thillai Nagar bridge, which are usually waterlogged, were desilted by the Corporation. We hope the situation is better this rainy season," said Swathi Kumar, a resident of Thennur.

P Duraiswamy of Anna Nagar, said, "If the desilted channels face issues, the civic body has to immediately monitor and address it. They should also provide emergency number to the public to report monsoon-related issues, if any."

Meanwhile, officials said they were looking the issue. "Recently, residents of Lingam Nagar reported heavy water logging due to channel diversion. Our team went to the spot and rectified it. We are taking steps to improve the stormwater management in the city," an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Municipal Corporation Tiruchy monsoon
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp