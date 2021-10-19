TNEB bifurcation order yet to take effect: Unions

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The bifurcation of TNEB into TANGEDCO and TANTRANSCO remains on paper as the Government Order issued to that effect in October 2010 has not been implemented yet. Employees of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) have appealed to the State government to implement the order soon stating that the delay has affected their functioning.

Sources in Class one category of officers in TNEB headquarters said though the bifurcation was made in 2009, on paper, the operations of the two entities commenced in November 2010. "As per GO 100 dated October 19, 2010, TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited) should have transferred its assets, including human resources, to TANTRANSCO (Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited) in November 2010. Though there were several orders issued earlier by TNERC (Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission) to implement the GO, the huge revenue differences between the corporations delayed the process of asset segregation," the sources said.

BMS All India president (Electricity wing) R Murali Krishnan and its state wing president E Raveendran told TNIE that the State government would have to take all responsibilities, including finance, if the GO is implemented. "But the government has considered only about its critical financial status but not about the staff's future and job security. In the past 10 years, we have staged several protests urging the government to implement the GO immediately but in vain. Hope, at least the present DMK government, which issued the order in 2009, implements the order soon," Murali said.

According to Murali, TANTRANSCO's accumulated losses increased to `6,782.35 crore as of March 31, 2021. "The estimated revenue loss for the current financial year 2021-22 is `1,778.17 crore. If TANGEDCO comes forward to share its assets and human resources, there will be a chance to reduce losses by cutting down expenditure. Because, the total income earned by TANTRANSCO is being spent for TANGEDCO," he added.

TNEB Engineers Association general secretary T Jayanthi said, "We have sent several petitions to the previous Chief Minister and Finance Minister. The board as well as the State government has to ensure the employees' benefits by fulfilling the tripartite agreement as per GO 100. The provision is well established in the Electricity Act 2003. But, we don't know why the board is yet to implement the GO. The DA (Dearness Allowance) has been stopped for nearly one and a half years, by which employees are losing up to `1 lakh. With the implementation of GO 100, benefits including pension will be ensured."

TANTRANSCO Managing Director (MD) S Shanmugam told TNIE, "Due to poor financial position, the GO 100 is yet to be implemented. Still, the process is going on. It will come into effect soon."

TANGEDCO Director (Finance) K Sundaravadhanam said, "The implementation of the GO is essential. The execution is delayed continuously due to various reasons. Though discussions are going on in this regard, a conclusion hasn't been reached yet. The PSU has got time till March 2022 from TNERC, to decide on the matter."