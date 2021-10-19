Tortoiseshell beetles spread panic in Salem village

By Express News Service

SALEM: A new variety of black beetle has been creating panic among residents in Periya Kalvarayan Hills which comes under Pethanaickenpalayam Panchayat Union in the district.

According to sources, last week, the beetles were found in large numbers, around 100 to 200, in more than 100 houses in the hamlets. Describing the insect, sources said the beetles are black in colour, are round in shape and emanate a bad smell.

The locals said because of the smell, they are unable to go inside the room. But, these beetles did not bite anyone, they added. On information, Revenue and Rural Development officials visited these hamlets and tried to eliminate the beetles using disinfectants, however, the beetles did not fly away. After studying the insect, the officials said they are tortoiseshell beetles.

Speaking to media persons, Collector S Karmegam said an expert team including revenue and disaster management department, Tapioca and Castor Research Station, Agriculture department, health department and fire and rescue service department has been formed to eradicate these tortoiseshell beetles.