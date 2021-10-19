Two ancient bronze idols seized from 7-member-gang

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Idol Wing Police handed over two ancient bronze idols of a deity, recovered from a seven-member gang, to the district court in Kumbakonam. Based on a tip off, the police on Sunday intercepted a two-wheeler near Melmaruvathur and found the riders possessing an ancient bronze idol of Meenakshi Amman.

Upon inquiry, they found that the gang was planning to sell it for Rs 1 crore. Further interrogation led to the recovery of a Rishba Thevar bronze idol from a riverbed in Vellore. The idols will now be kept at the icon centre in Nageswaran temple in Kumbakonam, following a court order.

The seven accused are identified as –D Karthik (29), B Murthy (33) of Chennai, S Sundaramurthy (25) of Tiruthuraipoondi, V Kumaran (30), M Ashok (33), R Arivarasu (43) of Sithamur and M Abdul Rahman (24) of Vellore.