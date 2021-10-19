Underground drainage works as major roadblock for repairing untarred interior roads in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: When the city receives rain, images of damaged and unlaid interior roads crop up on social media. While officials promise action when residents urge for remedies, some sources said the civic body was not able conduct the laying of such roads due to the underground drainage (UGD) works.

According to sources, the corporation would be able to conduct the laying of such roads after finishing UGD works in these areas. Some interior roads near the airport, Khajamalai, KK Nagar, which fall under wards 61 to 65 face transport issues during monsoon season. The residents on these roads said the corporation needs to conduct tarring works soon.

"We are paying tax to the corporation. Therefore, the corporation must conduct the tarring works in our area. When it rains, our roads get muddy and slippery. Thus, the corporation must conduct proper laying of these roads. Otherwise, how can we regard the city as a Smart City," said T Ramamurthy, a resident of Venkateswara Nagar.

"Apart from ensuring development of prime areas, the corporation has to ensure better roads everywhere. Only then it can ensure better living conditions in all these areas. The corporation should at least consider conducting some temporary works in such interior roads," KS Balu, a resident of Khajamalai.

Meanwhile, senior officials said they will look into the issue. However, an official requesting anonymity said, "If we conduct the tarring works now, the same road would get damaged again when we conduct the UGD works. Therefore, the corporation would be able to conduct the works only after finishing the UGD works in the respective areas."