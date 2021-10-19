STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Underground drainage works as major roadblock for repairing untarred interior roads in Tiruchy

According to sources, the corporation would be able to conduct the laying of such roads after finishing UGD works in these areas.

Published: 19th October 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Drainage channel without side walls near Ratha Road in Old Town.

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: When the city receives rain, images of damaged and unlaid interior roads crop up on social media. While officials promise action when residents urge for remedies, some sources said the civic body was not able conduct the laying of such roads due to the underground drainage (UGD) works.

According to sources, the corporation would be able to conduct the laying of such roads after finishing UGD works in these areas. Some interior roads near the airport, Khajamalai, KK Nagar, which fall under wards 61 to 65 face transport issues during monsoon season. The residents on these roads said the corporation needs to conduct tarring works soon.

"We are paying tax to the corporation. Therefore, the corporation must conduct the tarring works in our area. When it rains, our roads get muddy and slippery. Thus, the corporation must conduct proper laying of these roads. Otherwise, how can we regard the city as a Smart City," said T Ramamurthy, a resident of Venkateswara Nagar.

"Apart from ensuring development of prime areas, the corporation has to ensure better roads everywhere. Only then it can ensure better living conditions in all these areas. The corporation should at least consider conducting some temporary works in such interior roads," KS Balu, a resident of Khajamalai.

Meanwhile, senior officials said they will look into the issue. However, an official requesting anonymity said, "If we conduct the tarring works now, the same road would get damaged again when we conduct the UGD works. Therefore, the corporation would be able to conduct the works only after finishing the UGD works in the respective areas."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Underground drainage Tiruchy interior roads
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp