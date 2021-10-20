STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 years on, dismissed govt employee who brought cash to work gets relief

A sexagenarian, who was dismissed from government service nearly 11 years ago, got relief after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently quashed his dismissal order.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A sexagenarian, who was dismissed from government service nearly 11 years ago, got relief after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently quashed his dismissal order. Justice SS Sundar directed the government to grant him all monetary benefits, except back wages, within three months, and retirement benefits within six months.

The man, M Chelliah (67), was working as a sub registrar at the Palayamkottai Sub Registrar office. During a surprise inspection in 2005, he was caught with Rs 83,000 of unaccounted cash, due to which he was dismissed from service in 2010. Claiming that the said amount was not bribe money and he had brought it from home to buy jewellery, Chelliah filed a plea in 2014, challenging the dismissal.

Hearing the plea, Justice Sundar noted that a circular with instructions to Registration Department officials regarding handling of cash at work was issued in 2009. According to the circular, officials should not bring personal money to work. The judge said the petitioner can’t be punished based on the said circular as the incident had occurred before the circular was issued, and it cannot be presumed that the cash was “ill-gotten” money.

