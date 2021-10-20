STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Shankar's son-in-law booked under POCSO for sexually harassing 16-year-old girl

Five persons including Rohit and his father booked for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl

Rohit Damodaran

By Online Desk

Popular film director S Shankar's son-in-law has been booked under the POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl.

Police sources said that Rohit Damodaran, who is the son-in-law of the Gentleman, Jeans and Indian director and captain of a cricket club, his father Damodaran, who is secretary of the club, Thamarai Kannan, a cricket coach, and two others have been named in the complaint lodged by the victim with the Mettupalayam police in Puducherry on Tuesday.

The girl, who had gone for cricket coaching, was sexually harassed by the suspects.

The victim had written to the Child Welfare Committee after she was threatened with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint with the authorities.

Director Shankar's eldest daughter Aishwarya had married Rohit Damodaran in Chennai in June this year. The wedding was attended by the recently elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

