STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

For the love of dog: Obituary banners put up for pet canine in TN

The loss of a pet is very difficult to bear. People have different methods of paying their respects to their pets.

Published: 20th October 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rambo was an eight-year-old Dobermann

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The loss of a pet is very difficult to bear. People have different methods of paying their respects to their pets. Many treat their pets, especially dogs like children. Suresh, from Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, also treated his dog Rambo like a child. Therefore, he decided to put up obituary banners just as one does for humans.

Several places in Viralimalai had banners regarding Rambo’s death. A funeral was held for him and several people turned up for it. Rambo was an eight-year-old Dobermann. He was extremely loved by Suresh and his family. Neighbours said he would eat rich food and loved meat. He fell sick a few months ago and was treated by a veterinarian.

“Rambo was just like my child. He was very faithful, loving, and at the same time, a great guard. He would alert us about any new person or vehicle coming. I wanted to give him a proper farewell and funeral. One of the things we do for people who die is place a banner, which is what I did for Rambo. His death is a big blow for me,” said Suresh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pudukkottai Obituary pet dog
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp