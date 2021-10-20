For the love of dog: Obituary banners put up for pet canine in TN

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The loss of a pet is very difficult to bear. People have different methods of paying their respects to their pets. Many treat their pets, especially dogs like children. Suresh, from Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, also treated his dog Rambo like a child. Therefore, he decided to put up obituary banners just as one does for humans.

Several places in Viralimalai had banners regarding Rambo’s death. A funeral was held for him and several people turned up for it. Rambo was an eight-year-old Dobermann. He was extremely loved by Suresh and his family. Neighbours said he would eat rich food and loved meat. He fell sick a few months ago and was treated by a veterinarian.

“Rambo was just like my child. He was very faithful, loving, and at the same time, a great guard. He would alert us about any new person or vehicle coming. I wanted to give him a proper farewell and funeral. One of the things we do for people who die is place a banner, which is what I did for Rambo. His death is a big blow for me,” said Suresh.