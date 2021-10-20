STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Newly elected to take oath on Wednesday

Candidates elected in the rural local body polls in nine districts on October 6 and 9, and those elected in the casual elections in other districts, will take their oaths on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

A release from the SEC said those who are sworn in on Wednesday alone would be allowed to vote in the elections of district panchayat president and vice president, panchayat union president and vice president, and village panchayat vice president, to be held on October 22.

The final party position as announced by the SEC in the rural local body elections are: District Panchayat Ward Member Posts: 153; DMK - 139; Congress - 9; AIADMK - 2 and Others - 3. Panchayat Union Ward Member posts: 1,421; Elected unopposed- 5; Election withheld- 1; DMK- 982; AIADMK - 212, Others -177; Congress - 33; BJP - 8; CPM - 4; CPI- 3 and  DMDK: 1.

CPI seeks direct election for urban body chiefs
Chennai: The CPI has urged the State government to take steps to make amendments in the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act so that voters could directly elect the mayor, municipal chairman, and town panchayat president. The resolution was adopted during the state committee meeting of the CPI held at Erode on October 17 and 18. In separate resolutions, the party urged the State government to legislate an Act to prevent honour killings in the State, and decided to conduct a bicycle rally across the State on October 30 demanding the Union government to control the rise in prices of petroleum products  and increase in the excise duty of petroleum.

