Masinagudi tiger stressed but on road to recovery  

The serum level indicated liver inflammation, but his overall health was improving well, he added.

Published: 20th October 2021 05:17 AM

A videograb of the Masinagudi tiger inside the Koorgalli Wild Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The haemoglobin level of MDT-23, the male tiger captured in Masinagudi recently, which is being treated at a rehabilitation centre at Mysuru zoo, is improving, said Chief wildlife warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj. 

The serum level indicated liver inflammation, but his overall health was improving well, he added. “He was dull on Tuesday morning, possibly due to stress since he was taken into confinement. Antibiotics administered seem to be working well. The swelling on the animal’s front leg is coming down. The haemoglobin level went above 9 for the first time,”  Niraj said.

“MDT23 consumed around 8 kg beef on Monday night. He did not eat the bones as one of his canine teeth is broken. He damaged the cage’s wire mesh. The animal might’ve gotten aggressive upon seeing a doctor,” he added. Sources said sedation or squeeze-caging was not tried out as it could increase the animal’s stress.

