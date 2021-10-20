STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No holding up of traffic for Chief Minister convoy: Tamil Nadu government tells Madras HC

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah said this to Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who recorded his appreciation.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to hold up traffic for movement of VIPs, including the Chief Minister, the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday.

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah said this to Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who recorded his appreciation.

He hailed the state Home Secretary for taking immediate steps to ease the traffic movement during the visits of VIPs to public places.

Earlier, irked over the action of the police in erecting barricades on the roads and stopping all the vehicles, including that of his, which resulted in his starting the court work belatedly on October 1, the judge had slammed the police for not making any arrangement to let the judges go without any hindrance.

The police had made the special arrangement, restricting the movement of vehicles in view of the 93rd birth anniversary of late film veteran Sivaji Ganesan at his memorial near Adyar bridge in RA Puram, in which Chief Minister M K Stalin and other ministers participated.

The vehicle of the judge was also stopped for about 30 minutes. The judge had said this happened despite his assistant informing the police authorities concerned, in advance.

Following summons, Home Secretary SK Prabakar had appeared through video-conferencing and expressed regret for the unpleasant incident. He also told the judge steps would be taken to avoid recurrence of any such incident in the future.

Accordingly the decision not to hold up the traffic was taken and the same was conveyed to the judge today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp