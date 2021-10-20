STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges Centre to ensure permanent solution to fishermen issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre to find a permanent solution to the fishermen's issue, the government said.

Published: 20th October 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre to find a permanent solution to the fishermen's issue, the government said on Wednesday.

Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, flagging the incident of a Sri Lankan naval ship ramming into the boat of Indian fishermen from the state.

The Sri Lankan Navy said on Wednesday that they recovered the body of an Indian fisherman who went missing after the boat he was in along with two others was hit by a naval vessel of the island nation off the northern coast, the second such incident this year.

According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, Stalin said such incidents were recurring for a long time and a permanent solution was required in the matter.

He also sought rehabilitation of two other fishermen who were rescued by the Lankan navy from the boat that sunk in the impact, in the incident that happened at Neduntheevu on Monday evening.

Fishermen from India and Sri Lanka are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

In a similar incident in January, four Indian fishermen were killed.

India had lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over the death of the four Indian fishermen in the collision between their vessel and the naval craft of the island nation, saying steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Tamil Nadu fishermen Tamil Nadu Fishermen Issue
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp