1st dose inoculation in Coimbatore corporation limits near total, reveals fever surveillance survey

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has vaccinated most of the eligible population against Covid-19. Officials said the vaccination rate for the first dose in wards 1, 11, 23, 24, 26, 36, 37, 52, 61, and 96 was 99 per cent. This was observed during the door-to-door survey carried out by fever surveillance workers (FSW).

Speaking to TNIE, a CCMC official said 5.82 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated with both doses so far.

"Of the estimated city population of 13.17 lakhs, nearly 1.48 lakh eligible beneficiaries have not got even the first dose yet. The survey helped us to gain an idea and plan accordingly to conduct vaccination camps," the official explained.

With the mega vaccination drive scheduled on Saturday, the CCMC has started issuing tokens to beneficiaries. The civic body is aiming to inoculate at least 1.5 lakh beneficiaries who are awaiting their second dose.

There are about 6,000 beneficiaries who received the Sputnik-V and those who got vaccinated outside Coimbatore could not be included in the CoWIN portal, sources said.