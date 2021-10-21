STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appointment of archakas subject to final order: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has said appointments made to recruit archakas will be subject to the final order on the petitions challenging the appointments to be made by the HR&CE Department.

Newly-joined archakas S Prabhu and S Jayabalan at the Vayalur Murugan Temple in Tiruchy | Express

By Express News Service

“Any appointments made in the meantime will abide by the result of the petition since it, prima facie, appears that the appointment by a fit person may not be the appropriate form under the Act of 1959,” the court said on Wednesday, while hearing a petition filed by TR Ramesh, president of the Temple Worshippers Society, challenging the appointment of archakas under provisions of the TN Hindu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020.

He contended that Rule 2 (1) (c) of the said Rules — defining the appointing authority and permitting a fit person (as defined in the TN HR&CE Act, 1959) to act as an appointing authority — goes against the grain of the parent statute of 1959, which says only trustees can make such appointments.  The bench issued a notice to the State and posted the matter for December 15.

