Body of missing TN fisher found, says Lankan navy

PUDUKKOTTAI/CHENNAI: According to a statement by the Sri Lankan Navy, the body of the missing fisherman from Kottaipattinam was recovered on Wednesday morning. Rajkiran (30) drowned in the sea after the trawler he was travelling in collided with a Sri Lankan vessel, on Monday evening.

Environment Minister Siva Meyyanathan visited Rajkiran’s house on Tuesday and condoled his family members and gave them `1 lakh as compensation. He also visited the residences of two other fishermen — Suganthan and Xavier — who were reportedly detained by Sri Lankan Navy, and gave the family members Rs 50,000 each as compensation.

Demanding the Central and State government to take action against the Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen from Kottaipattinam did not go out to the sea on Wednesday. More than 250 boats were berthed on the shore itself. The fishermen warned to continue protest if their demand was not met.

‘Protect livelihood’

Meanwhile, the CPM on Wednesday demanded the release of two fishermen from Sri Lankan custody and urged the Central and State governments to protect the livelihood of fishermen by increasing the fish stock near Tamil Nadu shores using scientific methods.

Meanwhile, PMK youth wing president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State and Central governments to bring back the body of a deceased fisherman from the island nation, and sought a solatium of `1 crore for the victim’s family.