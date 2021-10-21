STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore cafe sealed for using alcohol in desserts

The cafe staffers were also found flouting Covid norms. The license of the cafe has also been suspended.

Published: 21st October 2021 08:43 PM

Officials from FSSAI and revenue department sealing the cafe. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) and revenue department on Thursday sealed a private cafe in Coimbatore for allegedly using alcohol for making ice creams.

Based on a direction from the Health Minister M Subramanian, the officials led by K Tamilselvan, the designated Officer for Coimbatore, conducted an inspection at the cafe at Lakshmi Mill Signal Junction.

The officials seized a whisky and a brandy bottle meant for making desserts.

K Tamilselvan told The New Indian Express that the staff admitted that they were using liquor for the desserts. “For using alcohol, they had to get prior license approval, which they did not. Also, the premises was not hygienic and there was no proper space in the kitchen," he added.

He said that they have taken two samples of desserts and the liquor bottles to a lab for testing.

Tamilselvan pointed out that the staff flouted Covid-19 protocols and that they have suspended the license of the cafe.

