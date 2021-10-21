Nellai's plight: Roads narrow, footpaths out of question

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The city is on the 'Smart' track, but the one thing that is conspicuous by its absence in most streets is the pedestrian walkway. Ask officials, they would say it is not possible to construct footpaths, for the roads are narrow.

Sources at the corporation said though they considered constructing footpaths in town and near Palayamkottai market as part of Smart Cities Mission, the plan had to be dropped later. "This apart, encroachment by vendors on the roads is another problem that is leading to tailbacks in the city. Now, steps are being taken to remove the encroachments to pave way for Smart Cities project," they said.

Speaking to TNIE, Tirunelveli District Public Welfare Association head Ayyup said Town Car streets around Nellaiappar temple are badly in need of footpaths as the area is one of the busiest places. "People regularly come here for shopping," he said.

North Car street and West Car street have a few stretches of footpath, but they are encroached upon by small shops. The other two streets - South Car street and East Car street have no footpath at all and the shoppers in the area have to walk on the road.

As Deepavali is fast approaching, the streets are more crowded and many new shops have cropped up on the streets. Rajan, a native of the city said even walking for a few metres will take a long time as the roads are narrow. "Though footpath is very much needed, I fear the construction of one in the area will lead to traffic jams," he said.

A shopkeeper said the area is the only street in which shops are allowed to open during the season. "The shopkeepers are forced to encroach upon roads due to lack of enough space," he added.