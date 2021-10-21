Panchayat secretaries' transfer in Tiruppur revoked due to political interference?

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Withdrawal of an order transferring five village panchayat secretaries in Karamadai Union immediately a day after it was issued set off speculation of political interference.

P Shylaja, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Karamadai Union, issued on Monday issued the order transferring village panchayat secretaries in Marthur, Velliangadu, Nellidurai, Thekkampatti and Odanthurai. However, the order was revoked on Tuesday.

R Dilipkumar, a social activist from Thekkampatti Panchayat said, "As per the norm, at least once in five years, panchayat secretaries should be transferred. The five secretaries have been working in the same places for more than a decade due to political influence. Particularly, the secretary from Thekkampatti panchayat has been working there since 2009."

Repeated petitions earlier demanding their transfer went in vain, he said and added that they again made the same demand with the district administration after the change of regime in the State. "Following that, a transfer order arrived on Monday. However, even before execution, the BDO recalled the order. When I contacted BDO Shylaja, she said the order was issued by mistake and so revoked," he added.

Demanding the secretaries be transferred soon, Dilipkumar called for an investigation into why the transfer order was recalled. BDO P Shylaja could not be reached for a response despite repeated attempts.

When contacted, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) S Kavitha said, "The issue has been brought to our knowledge. I will investigate it."