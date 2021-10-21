Plea to transfer sexual harassment case involving suspended DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved its orders on a review petition filed by a suspended special DGP seeking for the sexual harassment case against him to be transferred from the Villupuram chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court to a judicial magistrate court having territorial jurisdiction.

Justice P Velmurugan reserved the orders on Wednesday after hearing the arguments of the counsel for the special DGP, who was accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer. The counsel contended that as per the complaint/FIR and final report, the alleged offence is said to have occurred between Namakkal and Ulundurpet and the other alleged offence against the second accused (an SP) is said to have occurred at the Chengalpattu toll plaza.

No alleged offence was committed within the jurisdiction of the Villupuram CJM, but the CB-CID filed the FIR and final report before the CJM court in Villupuram, the counsel said. He pointed out that the High Court issued a circular ROC no 2250 in 2010, based on which, the Villupuram CJM issued a notification in 2010 under Section 14 (1) of the CrPC to assume jurisdiction for all CB-CID cases in Villupuram.

It was brought to his notice that the powers and jurisdiction of any judicial magistrate having local jurisdiction cannot be usurped by any circular or notification. The FIR and final report ought to have been filed either in Namakkal, Ulundurpet, or Chengalpattu, and without considering this, the Villupuram CJM dismissed a petition filed in this regard, in an order on October 4, 2021, he contended.

The prosecution counsel noted that the high court had issued a circular authorising the Villupuram CJM to conduct the trial in the case. Justice Velmurugan observed that the police are not ensuring the safety of women, criticised them for the manner in which they investigate POCSO cases, and said the number of family dispute cases has grown even after the setting up of All Women Police Stations.