Pre-monsoon rains take toll of 39 in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday said 39 individuals lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the State during October 1-19. Tamil Nadu recorded 148.5 mm rainfall during the same period, which is 52 per cent above the normal, he added.

Between June 1 and September 30 (southwest monsoon), the State recorded 336 mm rainfall, which was 17 per cent above the normal. “During this period, 34 people and 180 heads of cattle died; 58 huts/houses were fully damaged; and 396 huts/houses were partially damaged. Steps were taken to provide appropriate reliefs to the affected,” he said at a presser before reviewing the precautionary measures for facing the northeast monsoon, expected in a week.

During October 1-19, he said, 78 cows, 68 goats, and 12 chickens perished; 429 huts were partially damaged; and 56 huts were fully damaged. Also, 245 houses were partially damaged and 16 houses were fully damaged owing to rains.

So far, the department has identified 1,00,988 first responders. Of them, 18,717 are women. They will be engaged in rescuing those affected by rains. Besides, 19,541 first responders will protect cattle and 15,916 will plant saplings (when normalcy returns) for the trees uprooted during disasters.

In Chennai, till October 19, 4,227 stormwater drains, and 30,797 silt catch pits have been desilted. Also, in municipalities and corporations across the State, stormwater drains along 11,276.62 km have been desilted. Waste under 1,33,677 bridges/minor bridges has been removed to facilitate easy flow of rainwater.

In waterbodies maintained by the Public Works Department, encroachments along a stretch of 6,618 km have been removed, while banks of waterbodies for a stretch of 18,626 km have been strengthened. The Electricity Board has readied 1.12 lakh poles, 8,000 transformers, etc., to meet requirements.

On this occasion, the revenue minister released the revised edition of the Standard Operating Procedures for handling disasters and the telephone directory of the State Emergency Operating Centre.