Probe irregularities in rural local body polls: AIADMK urges TN Governor

CHENNAI: A delegation of AIADMK leaders led by its joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday called on Governor RN Ravi and submitted a representation urging him to conduct an independent inquiry, into the alleged irregularities that took place during the rural local body election.

The delegation also urged the Governor to call for a detailed report on the conduct of the elections and take action against all erring persons in the State machinery. Though the representation was signed by O Panneerselvam, he was absent during the delegation’s meeting with the Governor and the leaders did not divulge why Panneerselvam was not part of the delegation.

The AIADMK delegation also urged the Governor to direct the State government, the State Election Commission and such Constitutional authorities to preserve all the documents such as the nomination papers filed, ballot slips, CCTV footage and records maintained at the polling and counting centres, so that a detailed investigation can be carried out effectively.

Palaniswami said that the delegation had also brought to the notice of the Governor the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. In this connection, he referred to an incident in Thoothukudi district wherein a personal assistant of a minister assaulted a constable in public. “If a constable faces such a situation, what about the general public?”, Palaniswami asked.

‘Elected representatives can take oath on Oct 22’

Chennai: The State Election Commission on Wednesday called upon the newly elected representatives in the recently held local body elections who could not take oath on October 20 to take the oath on October 22 ahead of the indirect election to certain posts on that day. Only after taking the oath, they will be eligible to vote in the indirect elections. ENS