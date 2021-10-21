STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe irregularities in rural local body polls: AIADMK urges TN Governor

The delegation also urged the Governor to call for a detailed report on the conduct of the elections and take action against all erring persons in the State machinery.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delegation of AIADMK leaders led by its joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday called on Governor RN Ravi and submitted a representation urging him to conduct an independent inquiry, into the alleged irregularities that took place during the rural local body election.

The delegation also urged the Governor to call for a detailed report on the conduct of the elections and take action against all erring persons in the State machinery. Though the representation was signed by O Panneerselvam, he was absent during the delegation’s meeting with the Governor and the leaders did not divulge why Panneerselvam was not part of the delegation.

The AIADMK delegation also urged the Governor to direct the State government, the State Election Commission and such Constitutional authorities to preserve all the documents such as the nomination papers filed, ballot slips, CCTV footage and records maintained at the polling and counting centres, so that a detailed investigation can be carried out effectively.

Palaniswami said that the delegation had also brought to the notice of the Governor the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. In this connection, he referred to an incident in Thoothukudi district wherein a personal assistant of a minister assaulted a constable in public. “If a constable faces such a situation, what about the general public?”, Palaniswami asked.

‘Elected representatives can take oath on Oct 22’ 
Chennai: The State Election Commission on Wednesday called upon the newly elected representatives in the recently held local body elections who could not take oath on October 20 to take the oath on October 22 ahead of the indirect election to certain posts on that day. Only after taking the oath, they will be eligible to vote in the indirect elections. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami rural local body election Tamil Nadu RN Ravi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp