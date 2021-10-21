STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven cops suspended for letting Pollachi sexual abuse case accused meet kin outside prison

Sources said nine people accused in the case were produced before the Coimbatore District Mahila Court on Wednesday morning and given copies of the statement made by the victim.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The accused in the Pollachi case interacting with their relatives on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Seven personnel of the Salem city police were suspended on Wednesday night after they facilitated a meeting of the accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse and extortion case with their family members on their way back to prison from Coimbatore earlier in the day. Videos of the meeting were widely shared on social media platforms.

Sources said nine people accused in the case were produced before the Coimbatore District Mahila Court on Wednesday morning and given copies of the statement made by the victim. The hearing was posted for October 28 and the accused were taken back to Salem.

En route, the police stopped the vehicle near the Coimbatore international airport, where the family members of the accused persons were waiting. The accused were allowed to interact with their family members for a few minutes, the sources added. 

When contacted, Commissioner of Police, Salem city,  Najmul Hoda said, “A deputy commissioner conducted an inquiry with the personnel who escorted the accused to court. Seven personnel were found at fault, and placed under suspension.”

Comments

