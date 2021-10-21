Supplementary counselling to have 9,455 TN engineering aspirants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 9,455 students have registered to participate in the supplementary counselling of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions(TNEA). Officials said TNEA’s extending of the deadline to register for the counselling to October 19 helped those who couldn’t apply owing to the pooja holidays.

TNEA will publish the rank list on October 21 and candidates will have to select their choices by 5 pm October 22. It will subsequently release the tentative allotment on October 23 and the provisional allotment on October 24.

“If the aspirants have any grievance relating to the rank list, it may be reported at any one of the nearby TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) by 12 noon October 22,” said TNEA in charge T Purushottaman. TNEA officials said adequate measures have been taken to prepare the rank list accurately. Still, if a candidate doesn’t find their name on the rank list, they should immediately lodge a complain with the nearby TFC and measures would be taken on a priority basis to resolve the issue.

TNEA officials expect around 7,000-8,000 aspirants to enrol in engineering courses through the supplementary counselling. Already 89,187 have received provisional allotment at the end of the fourth round of TNEA counselling; the total number of seats is 1,51,870.

Last year, over 83,000 seats lay vacant in engineering colleges across the State. This year, however, the scenario is much better and hardly 50,000 seats are expected to remain vacant after the supplementary counselling, which will further fill up the seats.