Tamil Nadu: Man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce

Published: 21st October 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 12:10 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly created a matrimony profile for his wife who lives abroad.  Police said the accused had intended to make her sign the divorce papers by 'creating' desire for marriage.

The accused identified as S Omkumar, from Velliyur village in Thiruvallur district was married a few years ago and moved with his wife to a foreign country. The couple developed indifference recently and Omkumar left his job and returned to his hometown in Thiruvallur district while his wife stayed in the country, said the police. 

"A month ago, Omkumar's father-in-law Padmanabhan received several calls from men saying they were interested in their daughter's profile in the matrimony site. Since there was no such profile, Padmanabhan enquired and came to know that someone has created a fake profile in her name," said a police officer.

Padmanabhan lodged a complaint at the Thiruvallur Cyber cell on September 30. Investigation revealed that Omkumar had created the profile. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that Omkumar had been seeking a divorce and his wife allegedly had been delaying. During interrogation Omkumar had said that he hoped his wife would move for divorce if a prospective man says that he is interested in her. The Cyber cell police nabbed Omkumar and remanded him in judicial custody under charges of impersonation and IT Act.

Comments

