Tenkasi: DMK councillors arrive from resort for swearing-in

But supporters of Divya, DMK’s panchayat union chairperson aspirant, refute allegations of horse-trading

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Alangulam saw dramatic scenes as the supporters of panchayat union chairperson aspirant M Divya brought 19 councillors, accommodated in a resort in Gundar, to the office of Block Development Officer (BDO) in Alangulam for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. 

Sources said the councillors, their spouses and children were accommodated in resorts in Kodaikanal, Palani and Gundar from October 13 to 20 by the supporters of DMK candidate Divya to ensure that they vote for her in the indirect election for the post of Panchayat Union Council’s Chairman on Friday. 

“Alangulam Union has 23 councillors. Even though DMK has majority, Divya’s supporters fear that former DMK minister Aladi Aruna’s son Ezhilvanan would grab the chairman post with the support of the councillors,” they said.

After the oath-taking ceremony at the BDO office, the councillors along with their family members were shifted back to Gundar resort in three vans. As these councillors were away from home for eight days, their parents and other relatives gathered in front of the BDO office to meet them. 

Police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alangulam, Ponnivalavan were deployed at the BDO office. Political observers alleged the act of Divya’s supporters is nothing but horse-trading. “Each of these councillors have been paid more than `10 lakh by her supporters. These councillors and their family members will be allowed to go home only after Divya is elected as councillor in the indirect election,” they claimed. 

However, Divya’s supporters refuted the claims saying, the DMK will officially declare Divya as its candidate for the chairman post soon. Meanwhile, the councillor-elects from Kadayam, Keezhapavoor, Melaneelithanallur, Vasudevanallur, Sankarankovil, Kuruvikulam, Kadayanallur, Shengottai and Tenkasi Panchayat Unions took oath in their respective BDO office.

