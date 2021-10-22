Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

By Online Desk

Popular Kollywood actor Vivek's death, due to cardiac arrest, was often misattributed to his covid vaccination. He took his Covid-19 vaccine two days before he passed away.

The acclaimed comedian-actor passed away on the early hours of April 17th, after he was admitted to the hospital on April 16 following a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old actor had taken the Covid-19 vaccine on April 15.

Despite doctors' clarification post his death that the cause of his demise was not related to the jab, speculations were rife on social media linking his death to the vaccine thereby contributing, at least to a certain extent, to vaccine hesitancy.

Now, the Immunization Department, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its report on Serious Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) cases has ruled out vaccine as the cause of the actor's death.

The assessment of his death was diagnosed as 'Acute Myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock with ventricular fibrillation in a known case of Hypertion', the report stated.

Earlier, after the actor was admitted to hospital, Dr Sivasamy said what the 59-year-old actor suffered was a separate cardiac event called “ventricular fibrillation”, resulting in decreased supply of blood to the brain.

“This is actor Vivek’s first attack. It is a severe one. We have done an angiogram, followed by angioplasty, and have placed a stent. He is presently critical, in the ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and it may take at least 24 hours for him to improve,” said Dr Sivasamy.

The latest report also confirmed that the death is coincidental and not related to the vaccine.

The actor's death was attributed to type C, which concludes it as: Coincidental - Underlying or emerging condition(s), or conditions caused by exposure to something other than the vaccine.

The casualty assessment committee includes medical specialists, cardiologists, neurologists, pulmonary medicine specialists, obstetrician-gynecologist as members of the causality assessment sub-committee at the national level, the report published on Sept 14th stated.