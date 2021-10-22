STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli fires a salvo at ex-TN CM MGR

DMK mouthpiece says late leader created AIADMK due to pressure from Central govt

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

A fan poses for a selfie standing beside a statue of MGR. The former CM still remains popular among fans and political cadre in the State | file photo

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a very long time, the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli has come down heavily on former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR), even as the Opposition party celebrates its golden jubilee.

Various articles are being published in Tamil and English dailies in recent days to mark the AIADMK’s golden jubilee. Most of these articles, written by historians and AIADMK members, state that the party was floated due to atrocities perpetrated by DMK cadre against MGR fans. These articles also mention that the party was formed for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden.

To counter their claims, Murasoli on Thursday carried an editorial severely criticising MGR. According to the editorial, the AIADMK was floated by the departed leader in 1972 following threats from the then Union government with the aim of splitting the DMK and toppling its government.

To substantiate the statement, the editorial quoted the book MGR: The Man and the Myth written by K Mohandas, who served as DGP of Tamil Nadu during MGR’s tenure as Chief Minister. The editorial stated that MGR was threatened by the Union government with I-T raids and ED action over his foreign trips and had to bow down to the Centre. He was under pressure to split the DMK, said Murasoli. 

The article also caught the attention of the State BJP unit. The saffron party’s spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy tweeted, “Today’s Murasoli editorial has stated that it was Congress which created infighting in the DMK and split MGR from the party. The Congress party, which has an alliance with the DMK, is watching this without shame.” 

However, GK Muralidharan, State general secretary of Congress, told TNIE, “When the DMK split, there was no political influence for the Indira-led Congress faction in Tamil Nadu. The more powerful faction was the one led by Kamaraj. Hence, there was no connection between the split and Congress. Now, the Congress has been standing with parties which support secularism since our core principle is secularism and Unity in Diversity.” He added that the BJP has no right to speak about this issue since the BJP itself has swallowed so many of its allies.

The Murasoli article was perhaps aimed at questioning the glorification of MGR and the AIADMK and the perception that they acted keeping in mind the welfare of the poor. Commenting on the row, veteran journalist Srinivasan Venkat told TNIE, “There is no need to recall these things. Though the AIADMK does not follow core Dravidian ideology, it certainly has been serving as a ‘speed-breaker’ for national parties such as Congress and BJP, which hope to emerge as a big force in the State. The AIADMK has helped in keeping national parties at bay.” He added that the weakening of AIADMK would only help one of the national parties — Congress or BJP, and not the DMK.

Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam has a different  view. “Even though 30 years have passed since the death of MGR, there has been no let-up in glorification of the leader. Hence, unable to stomach  his popularity and influence among the voters, the  DMK has recalled such controversial matters and criticised him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murasoli AIADMK DMK MG Ramachandran MGR
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp