New tourism policy for TN discussed in review meet

The meeting discussed steps to design a Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy (TNTP) and give industry status to the sector, besides improving less-known tourist places.

Minister of Tourism M Mathiventhan conducts a review meeting at the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation office in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote helicopter tourism between Rameswaram and Kodaikanal, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department (TNTD) has identified land for setting up a helipad in Rameswaram and has commenced site inspection, a press release said. Soon, site inspection in Kodaikanal will also begin, reviving the long-pending project.

According to the release, Minister of Tourism M Mathiventhan held a review meeting at the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation office on Thursday, on announcements made in the Assembly during the demand for grants for TNTD. The meeting discussed steps to design a Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy (TNTP) and give industry status to the sector, besides improving less-known tourist places.

Under TNTP, the department will improve tourist spots, encourage entrepreneurs in the sector and increase private partnership to develop infrastructure. Key thrust areas of the policy include increasing the number of tourists visiting the State and also the duration of their stay. The department is also preparing a Master Plan for Tourism, the release added.

