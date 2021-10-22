Pedestrians continue to struggle despite Tiruchy Corporation’s efforts

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: The re-laying of drainage systems over the past few months led to the double bounty of improved storm water management and the installation of tiled pedestrian paths in many parts of the city, including narrow streets like Palayam Bazaar Road. However, the pedestrian paths have not made it any easier for the public, owing to thriving encroachment.

The wide pedestrian space created by the smart drainage system (one with separate channels for cables and sewage) is, in fact, utilised by shopkeepers for placing their ware, display boards, etc. In places like Puthur High Road a two-wheeler workshop is found utilising the pedestrian path like their repair yard.

Encroachment by merchants and tea stalls can also be witnessed on Puthur High Road, Old Madurai Road, West Boulevard (WB) Road and other areas in the city.

Residents demand the Corporation warn traders against installation of boards or other material on the pedestrian paths.

"What is the whole point of re-laying the drainage system, with tiled pedestrian paths above, it if the Corporation is not paying any attention to the encroachers? The civic body's efforts to create better drainage and pedestrian paths on Puthur High road, EVR Road, WB Road and other areas are appreciable.

But apart from putting into place such better pedestrian systems the Corporation must ensure that they are not getting encroached upon by shopkeepers. It must issue a stern warning to tea stalls and merchants against placing any material on the pedestrian paths," said Vinoth Kumar of Puthur.

Meanwhile, street vendors alleged that the officials undertaking encroachment clearance drives often ignore violations by major shops.

"Many merchants place goods on pedestrian paths but whenever the officials conduct the encroachment clearance drive, they often ignore the major merchants who completely block the paths. They would target us instead and ignore such major offenders," said Shakthivel, a vendor near Chathiram bus stand.

In Srirangam, the Corporation has constructed roofed pedestrian paths near Amma Mandapam and Raja Gopuram. However, just like other places, the paths are not helpful for the public, with traders blocking the paths. Some merchants and residents even utilise them for parking their two-wheelers.

"The Corporation should hold regular inspections to prevent such encroachments. Otherwise, such pedestrian paths are a waste of public money. Officials must even consider cancelling the licence of merchants found repeating the offence," said YS Andal, a pilgrim who visited Srirangam on Thursday.

When contacted, senior Corporation officials assured action in the matter.