Six lawyers from TN barred from practice as they face criminal charges

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six lawyers, allegedly involved in different criminal activities, were barred from practice in courts and tribunals until disciplinary proceedings pending against them are disposed of. Two of them face murder charges while one is booked in a child sexual abuse case. The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry took the decision after it received reports of the cases filed against them.

“They are prohibited from practising as advocates in all courts, tribunals, and other authorities in India either in their name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against them,” the Bar Council said on Thursday.

Y Vigneshwarraj of Kadapakkam, Cheyyur, was barred for his involvement in a murder of a person in connection with money transaction. He was booked by the Chunambedu police in Kancheepuram under IPC Section 302 (murder), and SC/ST Act was also invoked.

Another lawyer, G Krishnakumar of T Nagar in Chennai, is also booked for murder by the Krishnagiri town police. He was involved in the kidnap and murder of an auditor, Janaranjan Pradhan, sources said.

Similarly, a Tiruppur-based advocate, K Rajendran of Tiruchy Main Road, Vellakovil, was caught for filing fake court fee stamp papers for motor vehicle accident cases. MG Ashok of Coimbatore, was prohibited from practice after a case of child sexual assault was registered against him at the AWPS in Madipakkam, Chennai.

Former Special Public Prosecutor among those facing charges

The axe has also fallen on P Seetharaman, a former special public prosecutor (SPP), who had served at the Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Court in Madurai district. According to the Bar Council, he has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and has been in money lending business charging usury during his tenure.

The Bar Council initiated action against him following a complaint from the State Home Secretary. It deprived the sixth lawyer, M Gopinath of Luz, Mylapore in Chennai, of the right to practice until disposal of disciplinary proceedings, for pursuing a law degree even while working as a conductor with the State-run transport corporation. He is still employed with the Metro Transport Corporation at Mandaveli, sources stated. The Bar Council passed resolutions to prohibit the six lawyers at its meeting held on October 8.