STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Soaring admissions, insufficient classrooms: Bittersweet predicament for these TN govt schools

Three govt schools in Tiruchy district have had phenomenal admissions this year. However, none of them have more than 12 classrooms. They are worried given the SOP allowing only 20 students per class

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Teachers have requested that the schools be expanded (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Aadhithya M S
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With not more than 10 days left for reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8, schools that have drawn more admissions this year are worried about accommodation of students, given the SOP allowing only 20 students per class. 

For instance, three government schools in the district have had phenomenal admissions this year. As of Thursday, Beemanagar Corporation Middle School had a strength of 1337, Edamalaipatti Pudur Panchayat Union Elementary School, 809, and Piratiyur Panchayat Union Middle School, 860. However, none of them have more than 12 classrooms. The request for expansion of buildings was loud.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Aasha Devi, HM of the Piratiyur school, said, "If we were to hold classes with only 20 students, we can only accommodate 240 students. With students coming in batches, it would take minimum four days to finish teaching a day's plan."

Assistant HM of the school Ramesh Kumar said, "Students are very eager to come for the classes. If we were to let them come just once every three or four days, it would be unfair. With only seven teachers, we cannot focus on online classes simultaneously."

H Pushpalatha, a teacher from the E Pudur school, said, "We coordinate 23 online classes through WhatsApp groups. However, we only have 10 physical classes. Many shifted from CBSE and ICSE schools. Wards hailing from well-off families are also admitted. So, it is clear that the shift is not for financial reasons. They would continue even when all schools reopen. Hence, we require more classes."

Beema Nagar school HM Raja Rajeshwari said, "Two years ago we only had 490 students. Then we had six classrooms. Following requests, the Corporation helped add four more. With a strength of 1337 students, classrooms would not be sufficient. Even if we overcome the pandemic in the near future, 10 classrooms is not a big number."

Teachers and parents of the school had approached the district administration, ministers and parliamentarians seeking land, belonging to the Corporation, for construction of more classrooms and buildings near the employment office. The Piratiyur school was hoping to secure some land near the Regional Transport Office, which is close to the school.

When representatives of the schools had approached Collector S Sivarasu on various occasions, he had promised to conduct an inspection and look into the issue. Similar responses came from parliamentarians and ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and KN Nehru (both elected from Tiruchy district constituencies).

The teachers said they were hopeful of school expansion in the near future. Asked if they had stopped admitting more students, representatives of the schools said they could not do that as many parents came with recommendations from higher officials and other big names in the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN schools Tiruchy TN school reopening
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp