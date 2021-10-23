Absence of zebra crossing, installation of boards on paths hit pedestrian safety in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as efforts are being taken to improve pedestrian space across the city, residents have said that Tiruchy still has got a long way to go before it can claim of ensuring maximum safety and comfort to pedestrians. A case in point is the absence of zebra crossing, especially in front of transport locations like the Tiruchy railway junction and the central bus stand, which often creates a lot of discomfort for pedestrians.

R Manoharan, a senior citizen who struggled to cross the Tiruchy railway junction, said, "Though there is a traffic policeman at the railway junction, he is not taking any step to help people cross the road. The authorities should mark a zebra crossing at the junction and ensure the functioning of traffic lights."

While demanding a zebra crossing in front of the central bus stand, residents said that alone would not be of much help to pedestrians.

Chitra Vijayan, who was on her way to Thanjavur from the central bus stand, said, "Motorists are not going to slow down when they approach the zebra crossing.

So, a police personnel should be posted to ensure that people do not have any difficulty while using the zebra crossing."

The situation at the third transport location, Chathiram bus stand, is not much pedestrian-friendly either. Since the Corporation is yet to finish the renovation works of the bus stand, the parking of buses on the roads around the bus stand has badly reduced the road space. Apart from this, inaction on part of the authorities against those parking vehicles and placing boards at the pedestrian paths have worsened the plight of pedestrians.

Uma Maheshwari, a bus passenger who was on the way to Lalgudi, said, "The Corporation has to speed up the works at Chathiram bus stand. It is unclear why they are delaying the inauguration of the bus stand, because it appears like most of the works are complete. The authorities should also ensure that there is adequate pedestrian space and action is taken against those encroaching upon pedestrian paths."

In a bid to help pedestrians during rush hour, the Corporation recently placed pedestrian crossing sign boards on some of the busy roads like Keelachatram main road near the Thillai Nagar junction. Though they have placed a sign board, they are yet to mark a zebra crossing.

With Deepavali shoppers thronging Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road and Singarathope, pedestrians opined that zebra crossing alone would not serve the purpose and that a foot overbridge is needed on roads like West Boulevard Road.

"They have to construct a foot overbridge near Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School. Since two major commercial hubs are located on this road, there is a need for a foot overbridge," said Abdul Salim, a city resident.

Corporation officials, when contacted, said they would look into the issues.