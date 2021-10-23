STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After TNIE report, Sivakasi mill that allegedly abandoned bonded migrant labourers comes under scanner

Meanwhile, the workers said they were abandoned at Virudhunagar railway station without money and food.

Published: 23rd October 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 11:19 AM

Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Collector J Meghanatha Reddy initiated an inquiry by the District Task Force into a group of units belonging to a Sivakasi-based private mill following a report published in The New Indian Express on October 21 about 25 bonded migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh allegedly abandoned at the Virudhunagar railway station by the mill owner.

Officials said the Collector, as the chairperson of the district task force committee, passed directions on Friday morning. As per the directions, the mill units were to be searched 8 pm on Friday. On Thursday morning, Dalit Foundation’s (an NGO) State coordinator Kandhasamy filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), seeking to rescue 25 youth from Chhattisgarh who were trapped inside the mill.

However, the DLSA said they had not received any such complaint when The New Indian Express contacted them on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the workers said they were abandoned at Virudhunagar railway station without money and food.

“We were subjected to mental and physical torture at the unit and were left starving for a day. They wanted to threaten us as we wanted to leave for our hometown,” they alleged. Of the 25, three were minors. Meanwhile, three others were taken to a government hospital.

On Thursday night, the workers were taken to a marriage hall and their individual statements were taken by the Joint Director of the Department of Industrial Safety and Health Velmurugan. After this, the Collector passed a direction for the inquiry Friday morning. A search by the task force committee members is underway and vehicle arrangements were made by the mill owner to send them to their hometown, said sources, adding the wages of the workers were being settled.

During the search on Friday, another adolescent boy was found on the mill premises. He had been working there for three months and would turn 18 on Saturday, said sources. In line with the inquiry, the Collector has sought a report from the DLSA, said sources.

The department of Industrial Safety and Health was reportedly waiting at the said private mill for two hours for DLSA on Thursday, but nobody from the Authority turned up, they claimed and said an inquiry is being conducted. 

