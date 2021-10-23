STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure timely supply of fertilisers: Stalin

Published: 23rd October 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 05:09 AM

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to ensure timely supply of the entire quantum of urea and other fertilisers to meet the demand during the Samba season. 

“Samba (Rabi) season is very important to Tamil Nadu which is unique among all States. This year, the State has programmed to achieve 125 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains with clear strategies for increasing the area under rice, millets, and pulses. Any shortfall in supply of urea and DAP will affect the yield and in turn, the income of the farmers,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to Union Minister for Agriculture, Mansukh L Mandaviya.

The CM pointed out that according to the supply plan of the Union Government, 4.911 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 1.47 lakh metric tonnes of DAP are to be supplied from April to September.  “But the fertiliser companies have so far supplied only 3.852 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 1.15 lakh metric tonnes of DAP,” he added.  Expressing surprise at the plan for October, Stalin said there is a reduced supply plan for Tamil Nadu.

