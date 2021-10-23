Govt to make next move in Sasikala-AIADMK row?

Vinodh Arulappan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In an amusing turn of events, the State government has found itself drawn into the VK Sasikala-AIADMK leadership tussle. On Friday, an application was submitted to Ramanathapuram district administration on behalf of Sasikala, referring to her as the AIADMK General Secretary, seeking permission to attend Muthuramalinga Thevar’s 114th Guru Pooja at Mudhukulathur. Acceptance of the application might be construed as the government’s validation of Sasikala’s claim to the party post.

Sasikala, one-time aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is considered a heavyweight in the Mukkulathor community, and many perceive her decision to visit the guru pooja as an attempt to recapture lost support in the southern districts, that was once considered a bastion for the AIADMK.

A prominent functionary of the AIADMK in Madurai, requesting anonymity, said once Mukkulathor community members had dominance in the party. “But, the situation has changed markedly now. Though our party coordinator O Paneerselvam belongs to the community, he lacks the support he had enjoyed when Amma (Jayalalithaa) was alive. In this situation, we feel that Sasikala has obtained some sympathy among the community people, after she was released from prison,” he added.

“If the district administration approves her application, it might be perceived as the government’s indirect validation of her claim to the AIADMK General Secretary post. If her request is denied, she will take political mileage from it and secure support of the community,” he added.

The guru pooja will be held from October 28 to 30, and the last day’s function was declared a government function by the late chief minister MG Ramachandran in 1979. Mukkulathor community was considered a huge vote bank for AIADMK and since 1979, the party supremos have taken part in the guru pooja. In 2014, Jayalalithaa had adorned a golden armour to the Thevar’s statue at Pasumpon village.

P Kattu Raja, who submitted the application on behalf of Sasikala on Friday, said, “We have requested the district administration to allot us the 10.30 to 11 am time slot on October 29 to attend the function. We have also submitted documents of the vehicle by which Sasikala will be travelling to the district.”

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami have also submitted a representation seeking time to pay their respects at the memorial. “Usually we provide time slots for each party to visit Pasumpon village and attend the pooja. This time we have received applications from all parties. The scrutiny of applications will be held on Sunday,” a district official said.

Meanwhile on Friday evening, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami removed Joint Secretary of Ramanathapuram district MGR Youth Wing A Saravanan and Joint Secretary of district Advocates wing S Muthuramalingam from their respective posts. According to party sources, the duo had been supporting Sasikala.