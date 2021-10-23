STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Mosquito fish' introduced in Karaikal to control dengue spread

On Friday, the Health department introduced the fish in a couple of ponds near CRC bus depot and JIPMER, and also into wells in houses.

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Gambusia fish being introduced in a waterbody in Karaikal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: As part of efforts to curb the spread of dengue, the Health department has introduced gambusia, popularly known as 'mosquito fish', into waterbodies and wells across the district.

"We are planning to introduce as many as 4,000 gambusia fish across Karaikal district. We will use them in place of larvicides. We will introduce them into waterbodies and wells across the district. Hopefully, they will help us control mosquito breeding," said R Sivarajakumar, the Deputy Director of Health Services (Immunisation) in Karaikal.

On Friday, the Health department introduced the fish in a couple of ponds near CRC bus depot and JIPMER, and also into wells in houses.

Officials said that they are choosing wells in houses based on their proximity with other residential units. They added that the application of larvicide to kill dengue mosquito larva (Aedes aegypti), and fogging to control adult mosquitoes, would undergo simultaneously in other areas.

An average of 50 fish has been introduced into each waterbody. The Puducherry Fisheries department has arranged for the fish from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries department through the government fish farm in Mettur.

According to the Fisheries department, gambusia usage against dengue mosquito breeding is a technique that has been rarely used in the district. The fish is not more than 7 cm in length and 1 cm in breadth. "Gambusia is freshwater fish, which humans do not mostly consume. The fish is omnivorous. They can breed at a faster pace than an invasive species. They particularly feed on mosquito larva. They are not harmful to humans," said Dr S Velvizhi, the head of MSSRF Centre in Poompuhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JIPMER gambusia mosquito fish control mosquito breeding
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp