'Mosquito fish' introduced in Karaikal to control dengue spread

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: As part of efforts to curb the spread of dengue, the Health department has introduced gambusia, popularly known as 'mosquito fish', into waterbodies and wells across the district.

"We are planning to introduce as many as 4,000 gambusia fish across Karaikal district. We will use them in place of larvicides. We will introduce them into waterbodies and wells across the district. Hopefully, they will help us control mosquito breeding," said R Sivarajakumar, the Deputy Director of Health Services (Immunisation) in Karaikal.

On Friday, the Health department introduced the fish in a couple of ponds near CRC bus depot and JIPMER, and also into wells in houses.

Officials said that they are choosing wells in houses based on their proximity with other residential units. They added that the application of larvicide to kill dengue mosquito larva (Aedes aegypti), and fogging to control adult mosquitoes, would undergo simultaneously in other areas.

An average of 50 fish has been introduced into each waterbody. The Puducherry Fisheries department has arranged for the fish from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries department through the government fish farm in Mettur.

According to the Fisheries department, gambusia usage against dengue mosquito breeding is a technique that has been rarely used in the district. The fish is not more than 7 cm in length and 1 cm in breadth. "Gambusia is freshwater fish, which humans do not mostly consume. The fish is omnivorous. They can breed at a faster pace than an invasive species. They particularly feed on mosquito larva. They are not harmful to humans," said Dr S Velvizhi, the head of MSSRF Centre in Poompuhar.