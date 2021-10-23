Navy apprehends Sri Lankan fishers for crossing IMBL, venturing into Indian waters

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Indian Navy apprehended two Sri Lankan fishers for crossing the maritime border and venturing into Indian waters near Kodiyakarai on Friday.

The Indian Navy allegedly found the two Sri Lankan fishers fishing in the waters from about 16 nautical miles SouthEast of Kodiyakarai of Nagapattinam district around 5.30 pm on Friday. The navy apprehended them, took them on board their patrol vessel ‘INS Bangaram’ and brought them to the Naval Detachment in Nagapattinam past midnight.

The Coastal Security Group identified the suspects as 24-year-old K Nimalathas and 23-year-old D Kajeepan from Valvettithurai in the Jaffna district of Sri Lanka. The detention and the subsequent arrest of the two Sri Lankans were the latest in the series of actions taken by the Indian and Sri Lankan armed forces against the fishermen of the other country over the past month.

According to the fisheries department in Nagapattinam, two Sri Lankans had crossed the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) and were fishing with gill nets in Indian waters. The fishing boat was impounded.

The Coastal Security Group took the two Sri Lankans to Vedaranyam Marine Police Station, where they registered a case against the Sri Lankans under the Maritime Zones of India Act 1981. The CSG personnel took the accused Sri Lankan fishers to Chennai.

It is learnt that the fishers would be at Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore and would be remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.

