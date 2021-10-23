TN rural local body polls in nine districts: DMK, allies sweep indirect elections too

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and its allies which swept the elections to rural local bodies in nine districts in posts that were fought on party lines continued their winning streak in the indirect elections to the posts of district panchayat president, vice president and panchayat union president.

According to the State Election Commission, this is the final party position in the indirect elections held on October 22:

Total number of district panchayat president posts: 9

DMK: 9

Total number of district panchayat vice president posts: 9

DMK: 6

Congress: 2

VCK: 1

Total number of panchayat union president posts: 73

DMK: 68

AIADMK and Congress: 1 each

Elections deferred: 3

Total number of panchayat union vice president posts: 73

DMK: 62

Congress: 3

AIADMK: 1

Independents: 2

Elections deferred: 5

In the casual indirect elections to the district panchayat vice president posts in Coimbatore, Erode and Namakkal districts, the DMK won in Erode and Namakkal, while the AIADMK won in Coimbatore.

In the casual indirect elections to the five panchayat union president posts, the DMK won in four and Congress in one. Similarly, in the casual elections to the 10 panchayat union vice president posts, the DMK won in seven, AIADMK and PMK in one each and an independent candidate in one.

