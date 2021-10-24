Court denies bail to DMK MP TRVS Ramesh in murder case

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore Court denied bail to DMK MP TRVS Ramesh in the case pertaining to the murder of a worker at the MP’s cashew packaging factory. On Saturday evening, Judge Jawahar dismissed the MP’s bail petition. CB-CID took the other five accused in the case for custodial inquiry for a day, based on court orders, sources said. On October 11, Ramesh was remanded in branch jail in Cuddalore.