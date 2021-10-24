DVAC searches in Elangovan case continue

By Express News Service

SALEM: The DVAC has identified foreign and domestic investments running into crores of rupees as it continued searches for the second day in connection with the disproportionatevassets case registered against TN State Apex Cooperative Bank chairman R Elangovan.

The agency identified Rs 45 crore investment on foreign share and Rs 25 crore on domestic share, apart from foreign currencies worth Rs 5.5 lakh. Similarly, in a search conducted at a jewellery shop in Valapadi here, 20 kg of gold ornaments, 280 kg of silver articles were found. In this regard, concerned authorities were informed to inspect the shop and take appropriate action.

The officials have also seized relevant documents and said the case is under investigation. The DVAC had on Friday registered a disproportionate assets case against Elangovan and his son E Praveenkumar.