Mega vaccination drive: 22 lakh inoculated against Covid across TN

Over 22 lakh people in the State were vaccinated in the sixth mega vaccination drive as of 6 pm on Saturday. Among them, 8.6 lakh were given the first dose and 13.65 lakh second doses. 

People getting vaccinated at Perungudi UPHC as part of the mega vaccination drive on Saturday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

The Chennai city corporation vaccinated over 1.9 lakh residents as part of the drive on Saturday. In Chennai, 85.4% of the eligible population have taken their first dose of vaccination and calls have been made to those whose second doses are due, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

To improve mask compliance, especially, during the festive season, the city corporation and police will intensify monitoring and enforcement. The corporation at present has 15 monitoring committees, one for each zone, Bedi added.

