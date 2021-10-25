STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK office-bearers will discuss and decide on inducting Sasikala into party, says OPS 

Panneerselvam's remarks come days after the party's co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami categorically denied that Sasikala would be admitted into the party

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Functionaries at the AIADMK's headquarters will decide on inducting VK Sasikala into the party, said the party's coordinator O Panneerselvam in Madurai on Monday.

Panneerselvam's remarks come days after the party's co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami categorically denied that Sasikala would be admitted into the party. 

After handing over the golden armour to be adorned by Muthuramalinga Thevar's statue at Pasumpon during his Guru pooja, Panneerselvam, during a press briefing, while responding to a question on Sasikala's claim that the party cadres are with her, said anyone can enter politics and it is for the people to accept them. 

Answering another question on whether the AIADMK will accept Sasikala, Panneerselvam said, "MGR had established AIADMK as a cadre-based party and it has grown as one. The party is functioning now under the coordinator and co-coordinator. As I mentioned earlier, functionaries at the headquarters will discuss and decide on VK Sasikala joining the party."

Pointing out the recent raids targeting former AIADMK ministers, Panneerselvam stated that the DMK government is in haste to wipe out the opposition parties but it will not succeed. 

Panneerselvam also urged the DMK government not to stop the schemes implemented during the AIADMK regime that benefited the public, merely out of political vendetta.

