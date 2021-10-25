STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More showers to lash Tamil Nadu

In Chennai, showers are expected in some areas.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:36 AM

Rain pounds Mount Poonamallee High Road in Chennai on Sunday.

Rain pounds Mount Poonamallee High Road in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rains are expected in Pudukottai and TN’s delta districts on Monday, October 25, 2021, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu districts, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. In Chennai, showers are expected in some areas.

