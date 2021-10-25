More showers to lash Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rains are expected in Pudukottai and TN’s delta districts on Monday, October 25, 2021, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu districts, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. In Chennai, showers are expected in some areas.