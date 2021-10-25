Playing of caste-based songs on private buses will now invite action in Tamil Nadu's Nellai

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Noting that playing songs that glorify caste on buses leave a damaging and lasting impression on students, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manivannan on Saturday, October 23, 2021, announced a ban on caste-related songs in private buses.

The decision comes against the backdrop of several caste-related murders in Munneerpallam and other parts of the district last month. Police officials noted that precautionary measures have been put in place ahead of the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations this week.

“People from all communities and castes travel together on buses. Playing songs that incite caste feelings among the passengers can lead to many problems. So, this ban is welcome,” they added.

A commuter said, “During my student days between 2000 and 2012, the situation was much worse. Almost every day we would be listening to caste-based songs. Most of these songs glorified one caste and offended another. This practice is not rampant now. Still, I sometimes see students asking bus conductors to play casteist songs.”

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association chief Narumpunathan told TNIE, “Caste issues have been prevalent in Tirunelveli for over two centuries now. Even the French, who tried to promote unity among people, didn’t succeed. In schools and colleges, students form groups according to their caste, and celebrate freedom fighters’ and national leaders’ anniversaries as caste-related festivals. Some time ago, wearing of caste colour wristbands was banned. Now, the ban on playing caste songs on buses is a welcome measure,” he added.