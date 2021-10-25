STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: PMK smells conspiracy in Karaikal worker’s murder, seeks CBI investigation

Devamani, who was the Karaikal district secretary of the PMK, was reportedly hacked to death by an unidentified gang near his house in Thirunallar on Friday night, October 22, 2021.

Published: 25th October 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

PMK president GK Mani visiting slain PMK functionary K Devamani’s family at his house in Thirunallar on Sunday.

PMK president GK Mani visiting slain PMK functionary K Devamani’s family at his house in Thirunallar on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Suspecting a conspiracy behind the reported murder of PMK worker K Devamani here on Friday, party president GK Mani on Sunday, October 24, 2021, sought a CBI probe into the incident. Visiting and consoling Devamani’s family at his house in Thirunallar on Sunday alongside Vanniyar Sangam president PT Arulmozhi and other leaders, Mani said, “Devamani’s murder is shocking and hurting. We vehemently condemn it. It seems that there is a background and a criminal conspiracy behind his murder. We demand a CBI probe into it.”

Devamani, who was the Karaikal district secretary of the PMK, was reportedly hacked to death by an unidentified gang near his house in Thirunallar on Friday night. Two suspects have been reportedly detained by police so far. The other perpetrators are reportedly at large.  

GK Mani called K Devamani’s loss irreparable and mentioned him an activist for local issues in the district. He also assured the bereaved family of party founder S Ramadoss and its youth wing president R Anbumani Ramadoss’s support and security. 

The PMK leaders also criticised police for the worker’s death. Mani said, “There were threats to Devamani’s life in the past. Police should have taken precautionary measures that could have prevented the murder. We hear about the background behind the murder from a lot of people, but we want the truth about to come out through investigation.” Vanniyar Sangam president Arulmozhi said, “The Union government’s law enforcement support is necessary. The political murders should stop.”

